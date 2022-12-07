Make it mandatory for govt depts to procure 50% items from state MSMEs: AIMP

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) of the state have demanded that as per the purchase policy of the state, government departments should mandatorily make 50% procurement of items manufactured by MSME units of the State. Electric transformer manufacturing and repairing and pipes manufacturing units have been hit hard as these rules have been violated and these orders have gone to companies from other states.

A demand in this regard was made in a meeting of state-level Small Industries Promotion Board held in Bhopal on Tuesday. MSME minister Omprakash Saklecha and principal secretary and commissioner of MSME Department P Narhari were also present in the meeting. Among other departmental officers, MD Madhya Pradesh Power Management Company Ltd. Vivek Porwal, member secretary of the Pollution Department Chandramohan Thakur, and officials of the Labour Department and Commercial Taxes Department were also present in the meeting. Many important points related to the development and expansion of small-scale industries, various cluster schemes and industrial infrastructure development were discussed. Yogesh Mehta, president of the Association of Industries (AIMP) also presented suggestions at the meeting. Later, Mehta also handed over a memorandum to MSME Minister Saklecha.

Mehta informed that in the state purchase policy, there are clear rules for procurement to be made by the departments of the state government stipulating procurement of 50% items to be made of goods manufactured by the MSME units of the state. This rule has been made to protect the MSME units of the state. But in reality, this rule is flouted with impunity. Various states have the same kind of rule and they are strictly following it but unfortunately, this is not being done in our state, he said. He said that even 30 to 40% procurement would make a big difference. There are various electric transformer manufacturing and repairing units in the State.

On the demands presented by Mehta, Saklecha said that the problems will be solved soon after considering the suggestions presented by the departmental officers. Along with this, the minister said that the reactions of the departmental officers will also be taken on the suggestions and problems presented.

