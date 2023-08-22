MAJOR JOLT: Goverment Dental College Loses Six PG Seats Due To Lack Of Facilities

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a big jolt to the only Government College of Dentistry in the state, the ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW) has disapproved the application for renewal of postgraduate seats in public health dentistry and conservative dentistry and endodontics for the year 2023-24.

With this, the college has lost six of the PG seats in two major specialities. The letter issued by the undersecretary, dental education section in MoHFW, stated that “Opportunity was provided to the College to present its case/compliance report before the hearing committee on April 26 under section 10A(4) of the Dentists Act 1948.

DCI submitted its final recommendation based on which the central government has decided to disapprove the said scheme.” The college has been directed not to admit students in MDS courses in the above-mentioned specialities for the academic year 2023-24.

Meanwhile, principal of Dental College Dr Deshraj Jain said that they had lost the seats after DCI’s inspection last year and had applied to the hearing committee for reconsideration. “Yes, it is a setback for us but we have applied for the seats again with a new application.

We had lost seats due to the lack of building and deficiency of staff which we have already fulfilled,” Dr Jain said. He added that two of their faculty members were on deputation at the time of the said inspection by DCI while our building was under construction.

“Recruitment of faculty has been done as per the requirement while our newly constructed building is also ready. We believe that we will get the permission for the seats soon,” the Principal added. There are 9 departments in the college which are involved in the teaching and clinical training of 63 undergraduate students and 36 postgraduate seats.

