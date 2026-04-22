Major Health Boost For Indore: Specialized Lung Care OPD To Open Soon |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Lung transplantation is increasingly emerging as a lifesaving solution for patients suffering from critical respiratory conditions such as interstitial lung disease (ILD), severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), pulmonary fibrosis, bronchiectasis and chemical poisoning. With timely diagnosis and appropriate referral, survival rates among such patients are improving significantly.

Addressing a press conference in Indore, Dr Viswesvaran highlighted the growing importance of advanced technologies like extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) in managing severe respiratory failure. Viswesvaran noted that ECMO serves as a crucial bridge for patients awaiting lung transplants. Citing a recent milestone, he shared the successful case of a 12-year-old boy who underwent a bilateral lobar lung transplant after paraquat poisoning, a case now regarded as a significant achievement in paediatric lung transplantation globally.

Viswesvaran further stated that a Hyderabad-based hospital has made notable progress in advanced pulmonology and lung transplantation, offering state-of-the-art treatment for complex lung diseases. The hospital provides modern interventional pulmonology services, including rigid bronchoscopy, cryobiopsy, airway stenting, bronchial thermoplasty, endobronchial ultrasound (EBUS), sleep diagnostics and allergy management.

Meanwhile, Ashutosh Rathore announced plans to launch super-speciality lung OPD services in Indore, aimed at reducing the need for patients to travel outside the region. Local coordination for the initiative will be managed by Anand Rathore.

The hospital group has also earned global recognition, including the Platinum Level Award for Excellence in Life Support by the Extracorporeal Life Support Organisation and accolades from the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation for organ donation achievements.