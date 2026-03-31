Bhopal News: Lung Transplant At AIIMS To Take 1 Year | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): AIIMS Bhopal will take at least one more year to start lung transplant procedures. Currently, it is performing heart transplants. In 2025, three heart transplants were carried out at AIIMS. Lung transplants will be introduced in the same set-up.

However, doctors said they need more time to gain expertise and experience in heart transplants before initiating lung transplants using the same infrastructure. They added that heart transplants should be conducted on a regular basis at AIIMS before starting lung transplant procedures.

According to doctors, lung transplants are usually initiated after heart transplant programmes are established. Hospitals with facilities for heart transplants can subsequently begin lung transplants. Once the process stabilises, AIIMS will seek approval from State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (SOTTO) chaired by Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal dean.

In April 2024, AIIMS submitted an application to SOTTO for heart transplant approval. It took five months to receive clearance, which was granted in October 2024.

Dr Yogesh Narwariya, pulmonologist at AIIMS, said, Our lung transplant programme is ready to start but it will take at least one more year. First, our team needs to become accustomed to heart transplants. In 2025, we performed three heart transplants, and we want these procedures to be conducted regularly at AIIMS before starting lung transplant, which is more complex.

Lung transplants will be performed in the same set-up in which heart transplants are currently conducted. There is no need for a separate set-up or unit. We have sufficient experts, including six surgeons, two pulmonologists and three anaesthesia specialists. Additionally, we have a strong support team. The main concern is that the first lung transplant must not fail. As far as SOTTO approval is concerned, it is not a major issue, Dr Yogesh Narwariya added.

SOTTO member Dr Lokendra Dave, Pulmonology HOD at Gandhi Medical College, said, Any hospital that has started heart transplant can proceed with lung transplants. Heart transplant is the first step, and lung transplant is the next step, as the basic infrastructure remains the same.