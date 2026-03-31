Bhopal News: Quarantined Botswanan Cheetahs To Begin Indian Journey | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The month-long quarantine period of nine cheetahs brought to Kuno National Park from Botswana ended on Tuesday. Kuno administration is now preparing to release them into normal enclosure.

A Kuno National Park official said test reports of the cheetahs would be sent to the department of animal husbandry and dairying. After obtaining the department NOC, the Botswanan cheetahs will be released into the normal enclosure. Reports of faecal tests and others will be sent for analysis.

During the quarantine period, meat was served to cheetahs and their activities and health parameters were observed to ensure they were not suffering from any disease.

Once shifted to the normal enclosures, the cheetahs will have to demonstrate survival skills by hunting prey and adapting to the new environment.

This will be their first summer in Kuno, which experiences high temperatures. During the quarantine period, the behaviour of the cheetahs was normal.

Kuno officials are planning to send some cheetahs including those brought from Botswana to Nauradehi Sanctuary in Sagar district during the monsoon. Kuno currently has cheetahs brought from Namibia, South Africa and Botswana, forming a favourable genetic mix.