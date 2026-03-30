Bhopal News: Bhopal Municipal Corporation Falls Nearly ₹164 Crore Short Of 2025-26 Revenue Target

Bhopal News: BMC Falls Nearly ₹164 Crore Short Of 2025-26 Revenue Target | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to miss its revenue target for the 2025-26 financial year by a wide margin, raising concerns over the city’s financial health.

Against a total target of Rs 700 crore, the corporation has collected only Rs 536 crore so far, leaving a gap of nearly Rs 164 crore with just one day remaining.

The corporation had projected Rs 410 crore from property tax, but has managed to collect only about Rs 270 crore as of March 30. This is only a slight improvement over last year’s Rs 258 crore, despite claims of a 20% increase in collection. The overall revenue performance has remained largely stagnant compared to the previous year’s total of Rs 575 crore.

Last-minute collections show limited impact

On Monday, BMC collected Rs 5.27 crore, including Rs 3.50 crore from property tax, Rs 80 lakh from water tax, Rs 5 lakh from sewage tax, and Rs 92 lakh from other taxes. The figures indicate that even last-minute efforts have not significantly improved the overall collection trend.

Final window for surcharge waiver

The civic body has urged citizens to clear pending dues by March 31, offering a 100% waiver on surcharges for property and water taxes. Payment facilities have been extended till late hours at ward and zonal offices, along with online options to encourage compliance.

Higher tax burden from April 1

BMC officials said that from April 1, taxpayers will face stricter rules. The surcharge waiver will be withdrawn, and penalties will be fully imposed. In addition, the 50% rebate on property tax for self-occupied properties will be discontinued, increasing the financial burden on residents.

Revenue snapshot (as of March 30)

Property tax: Rs 270 crore

Water tax: Rs 85 crore

Garbage and other taxes: Rs 181 crore

Total collection: Rs 536 crore