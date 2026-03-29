Bhopal News: Man Arrested for Dumping Cattle Remains Near Kali Temple | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Talaiya police on Sunday arrested a man for allegedly dumping cattle remains near a Kali temple on March 23, hurting religious sentiments and triggering protests by activists of Hindu organisations.

A reward of Rs 10,000 had been announced for information leading to the arrest of the suspect, identified as Phulsingh Chaudhary. Bhopal police commissioner Sanjay Kumar said the case was registered on March 23 following a complaint by Bhanu Hindu alias Shubham Arya, president of Jai Maa Bhawani Hindu organisation. He reported that unidentified persons had dumped remains of a dead animal on the road near the temple.

A special team was formed under Talaiya police station in-charge Inspector Deepak Dehariya. The police scanned around 400 to 500 CCTV footage clips and questioned nearly 150 people, including operators of around 40 dairies.

Police later received information that a buffalo calf belonging to Sunil Yadav alias Nandu, a resident of Ahir Mohalla in Jahangirabad, had died a few days earlier. During questioning, Yadav said he had called Chaudhary from Ratibad to skin the dead calf and make a bag. After removing part of the hide, the remaining carcass was handed over to Chaudhary.

Chaudhary was arrested and confessed to dumping the remains near the Kali temple while transporting them on his motorcycle.

Police recovered tools used in the act, including a knife, rope, a wallet made from the hide and the motorcycle.