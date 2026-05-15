Major Disaster Was Averted In City, Oil Tanker Caught Fire Near The Petrol Pump

Major Disaster Was Averted As An Oil Tanker Caught Fire Near The Petrol Pump | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A major catastrophe was narrowly averted in the Manglia area on Thursday morning after an oil tanker caught fire directly in front of a petrol pump.

According to the fire brigade, the incident occurred around 10:00 am opposite the Ashok Leyland showroom when a partially empty tanker (RJ09GQ8973), owned by Neelam Agrawal, suddenly went up in flames.

The truck driver and bystanders attempted to douse the fire using the petrol pump’s extinguishers, but they were unable to contain the blaze until firefighters arrived. Preliminary investigation suggested that a short circuit within the vehicle's cabin triggered the blaze.

Upon receiving the emergency call, a fire tender led by Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Sushil Kumar Dubey was immediately dispatched to the scene. Firefighters managed to bring the situation under control by using approximately 5,000 litres of water after struggling for nearly one-and-a-half hours.

While the tanker was completely gutted in the incident, officials confirmed that there were no casualties or injuries. As a precautionary measure, the police temporarily blocked one side of the road, and petrol pump staff were shifted to prevent any further risk.

The prompt response from emergency services prevented what could have been a massive explosion, given the proximity to the fuel station. The incident, however, left residents and commuters in a state of panic for several hours. This incident reminds the tragedy that struck Pachore town in Rajgarh district on the night of May 11.

In that instance, a fuel-laden tanker and a petrol pump caught fire, resulting in the death of one man during treatment in Indore and leaving over 10 others injured, while also destroying 15 motorcycles.