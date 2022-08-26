e-Paper Get App

Maiden run of Indore-Delhi train; Kota railway staff in scuffle with three TTEs creates chaos in train

In place of 5-minute halt, train forcibly stopped for 1.30 hours; there was widespread panic among the passengers of the train

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, August 26, 2022, 01:32 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A shameful incident happened at Kota railway station on Wednesday night on the maiden run of the 20957 Indore-New Delhi Superfast Express train when some staff of Kota railway station got into a scuffle with three Travelling Ticket Examiners (TTEs) of the train. Due to the ensuing chaos, the train was stranded there for 1.30 hours in place of its 10-minute halt.

Following persistent demands, the city got its second direct train for New Delhi in the form of this Indore-New Delhi Superfast Express. In a joyful atmosphere, MP Shankar Lalwani, mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav and MLA Akash Vijayvargiya had flagged off the train from the city railway station. But the happiness of getting a second train on the section was short lived when the train reached Kota railway station at 10.10 pm on Wednesday.

Suddenly, some people claiming to be the railway staff of the Kota division of the West Central Railway and members of the Railway Officials’ Union said they were the “actual” TTEs of the train and their duty was fixed on this train. They asked the three TTEs on the train to get off the train and said they would take this train up to New Delhi. They even tried to snatch away the reservation charts from the TTEs. The heated arguments that followed finally led to a scuffle with the TTEs of the train, Satyanarayan Meena, Nathusingh Meena and Manjeet Sohel.

Some passengers said this sudden chaos created panic among the women and children passengers. The passengers complained that, during the entire episode, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel at Kota railway station remained silent spectators. However, on the intervention of some women passengers, the Kota railway station staff finally got off the train.

Khemraj Meena, PRO of the Ratlam division, said that, according to the instructions of the WR headquarters and to offer end-to-end service to passengers, they had made arrangements that the TTEs would run right from Indore to New Delhi. Following the incident, they have sought further instructions from the WR headquarters.

Read Also
Barnagar residents get new train to travel to Indore, Delhi
article-image
HomeIndoreMaiden run of Indore-Delhi train; Kota railway staff in scuffle with three TTEs creates chaos in train

RECENT STORIES

Tips for finding accommodation as an international student in Sheffield, UK

Tips for finding accommodation as an international student in Sheffield, UK

Five things students should keep in mind when applying for scholarships

Five things students should keep in mind when applying for scholarships

China bound Indian students worry despite visas being resumed

China bound Indian students worry despite visas being resumed

FPJ unveils Mumbai Schools Survey ’22 on Sept 5

FPJ unveils Mumbai Schools Survey ’22 on Sept 5

Maharashtra: 3rd-year MBBS student of KEM Hospital commits suicide at home in Sangli

Maharashtra: 3rd-year MBBS student of KEM Hospital commits suicide at home in Sangli