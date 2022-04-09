Mahidpur to get new 50-bed govt hospital in one year

Mahidpur (Madhya Pradesh): A new 50-bed government hospital will be built at a cost of Rs 10 crores and will be ready in the next one year. The construction will take place in two phases. In the first phase

For the construction of the new building, the old building of the present hospital along with the quarter of the lady doctor and the Old Dosi Kothari ward will be demolished to construct an operation theatre.

In the second phase, the remaining building will be constructed by demolishing the maternity home and its adjoining building.

The shops in the hospital premises, which come in the new part of the hospital built in the west direction 2 years ago, along with the new child ward and special ward in the east direction will remain.

The contract for the demolition of old buildings has already been finalised and the work will start in 15 days after the order is received.

A new oxygen machine has also arrived last week but its placement is yet to be decided. The hospital does not have a lady doctor as the incumbent doctor has resigned and nobody has been appointed so far in her place.

