Mahidpur: Increase in wheat prices delights farmers

Mahidpur (Madhya Pradesh): Grain merchants and farmers are jubilant over the rise in wholesale prices of wheat during this Rabi season in comparison to last year. The sale and purchase of wheat and gram in Mandi have increased for the last few days.

Around 1,69,834 quintals of wheat have been auctioned in Krishi Upaj Mandi till Monday. The government has fixed the support price of wheat at Rs 2,015 per quintal for 2022-23.

However, farmers are receiving better prices even before the beginning of government procurement this year. The market yard has been filled to the brim with no space to move.

The soybean crop is being sold from Rs 4,500 to Rs 7,635 per quintal, while gram is selling at a maximum rate of Rs 5,400 quintal, mustard from Rs 5,600 to Rs 6,700. Giving this information, Secretary Ashwin Sinha instructed the farmers to bring a copy of the registration, Samagra Id, Mobile No. and copy of Aadhar card along with them for procurement of crops, as per the instructions of District Collector, Ujjain.

Published on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 09:29 PM IST