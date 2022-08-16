e-Paper Get App

Mahidpur: School students hold 'Prabhat Pheri'

After the flag hoisting, the message of CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan was read and sweets were distributed by the Municipal Council.

Mahidpur (Madhya Pradesh): Celebrating Independence Day, students of all the schools held a Prabhat Pheri and later joined the main programme held at the Municipal Office Town Hall, where the newly elected president Nani Bai Om Prakash Mali hoisted the National flag in the presence of regional MLA Bahadur Singh Chouhan.

Additional District Sessions Judge Sabir Ahmed Khan hoisted the Tricolour in the presence of judges, advocates and court staff in the court premises.

All the government and non-government institutions celebrated the programme at their premises, where heads of the staff hoisted the Tricolour. SDOP Kailash Chandra Verma hoisted the National Flag in the tehsil office and district president Krishnabai Suryavanshi in the janpad panchayat.

R K Mishra, principal in Mahidpur Public School, Sapna Jain, principal in MPS Academy, Ramchandra Rathore, principal in Government Middle School No1, RC Mishra in Disha Vikas School, Block Congress president at Ambedkar Chowk and Surendra Kumar Dubey hoisted the National Flag at Gopal Gaushala.

Mahidpur: BJP wins prez post after 35 years win V-P post too
