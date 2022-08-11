Mahidpur: BJP wins prez post after 35 years win V-P post too

Mahidpur (Madhya Pradesh): Following the recently concluded local body elections across the state, the election for the post of president and vice president of the Mahidpur civic body was concluded on Wednesday.

The voting process concluded in the presence of sub-divisional officer Kailash Chand Thakur here at the Municipal Council office. In the recently concluded civic body elections, BJP had claimed 9, Congress 8 and Independent candidate had bagged 1 seat.

BJP tasted victory in the presidential poll after a long gap of 35 years.

The BJP candidate Nani Bai Mali secured 12 votes and comfortably defeated Congress candidate ArunaAnchaliya as she only secured 6 votes. Hence Mali was elected as president of the Municipal Council.

During the elections for the post of vice-president, BJP candidate Rajaram Kahar secured 11 votes and easily defeated Congress Baba Nagori by 5 votes. A large number of BJP supporters led by MLA Bahadur Singh Chouhan were present at the office. Following the announcement of the election result, BJP supporters accorded a warm welcome to newly elected members and raised slogans. Newly elected members extended gratitude to the supporters for the heartwarming welcome.