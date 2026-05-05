Mahidpur Municipality Works To Purify Kshipra River Under The Jal Ganga Sanvardhan Abhiyan | FP Photo

Mahidpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Mahidpur Municipal Council has undertaken significant work to improve the water quality of the Kshipra River under the Jal Ganga Sanvardhan Abhiyan.

The municipality has installed fountains and floating fountains in the river to increase oxygen content and improve water quality. New filter media have also been installed at the city's water purification unit to further enhance the quality of drinking water supplied to citizens.

Chief Municipal Officer Raja Yadav stated that the Kshipra River is the foundation of faith and life in Mahidpur, and all necessary steps are being taken to protect it. He urged citizens to cooperate in water conservation efforts. The ongoing works were inspected by the Sub-Divisional Officer Revenue, Mahidpur, who commended the municipality's efforts and provided necessary guidance.

On the drinking water supply front, the municipality is making continuous progress. Water is currently being supplied through 21 tube wells, 65 hand pumps, 13 drinking water tanks and four tankers. Three private tube wells are also being used with the voluntary consent of the owners. Water tanks have been placed at five new locations and tube well pipelines have been extended across various wards.

A contractor has been selected for digging 10 new tube wells and contract proceedings are currently underway, ensuring that citizens of Mahidpur will have access to a more reliable and clean drinking water supply in the coming days.