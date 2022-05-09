Mahidpur: Bhoomi poojan of mandi performed

e-Paper Get App
FP News Service | Updated on: Monday, May 09, 2022, 10:59 PM IST

Mahidpur (Madhya Pradesh): MLA Bahadur Singh Chauhan performed bhoomi pujan of proposed mandi at Upmandi road here on Monday. The mandi board had sanctioned Rs 3.04 crore under the Agricultural Produce Market Committee for constructing a mandi here. Mandatory work of shed, cement, concrete, toilet complex, trolley shed, and electricity will be done with the sanctioned fund. The mandi will facilitate farmers from around 60-70 villages to bring and sell their produce here.

On this occasion, sub-divisional officer, revenue and mandi in-charge officer Kailashchandra Thakur, mandi secretary Ashwin Sinha, public representatives and Mandi workers were also present.

Published on: Monday, May 09, 2022, 10:59 PM IST