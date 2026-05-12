Mahidpur Anganwadi Worker Helps Newborn Recover From Malnutrition

Anganwadi Worker Helps Newborn Recover From Malnutrition In Mahidpur | FP photo

Mahidpur (Madhya Pradesh): Anganwadi worker Nikita Sharma from Nalkheda 2 centre in Mahidpur has helped improve the health of a newborn through regular counselling and nutritional support under the state government’s Project Samvardhan initiative.

Nikita received specialised training under the programme launched by the Chief Minister in Ujjain district. She attended a five-day training session at IIT Mumbai focused on child survival and malnutrition prevention.

Soon after the training, she identified a newborn weighing 2,500 grams and measuring 48 cm at birth. Taking up the case, Nikita counselled the mother on proper breastfeeding practices and conducted daily home visits to monitor the child’s nutrition and care.

Within one month and 20 days, the baby’s weight increased to 5,140 grams, while the child’s length grew to 58 cm.

Officials said Nikita has successfully handled nine serious malnutrition cases and has been included among Ujjain district’s “First Master Trainers”. Project Officer Reena Solanki and Sector Supervisor Padma Lodhwal guided the initiative.