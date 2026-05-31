Maheshwar Marks Ahilyabai Holkar’s 301st Birth Anniversary With Grand Palki Yatra | FP Photo

Maheshwar (Madhya Pradesh): Thousands of devotees gathered in Maheshwar on Sunday as the town celebrated the 301st birth anniversary of Lokmata Punyashlok Devi Ahilyabai Holkar with a grand palki yatra and a unique display of social harmony through a mass Shiv Abhishekam involving 221 couples.

The celebrations marked the culmination of the three-day City Pride Day programme organised by the Municipal Council.

The town echoed with chants of “Har Har Mahadev” and “Matoshree Ahilyabai” as residents participated in a series of religious and cultural events.

The day began with a grand palki yatra from the historic Ahilya Rajwada. Decorated with flowers and accompanied by traditional musical instruments, drums and devotional hymns, the procession passed through major city roads before reaching Bhawani Mata Chowk, where rituals and prayers were offered before the statue of Ahilyabai Holkar.

Residents welcomed the procession by showering flowers and laying carpets along the route. The Khasgi Trust and members of the Holkar royal family also performed traditional worship rituals at the Rajwada. MLA Rajkumar Meo paid floral tributes to Ahilyabai Holkar and joined the procession.

The main attraction of the day was the ‘Shiv Samrasta Abhishek’ organised at the bus stand premises. In a symbolic message of social unity, 221 couples from different communities and sections of society participated in the collective anointment of Lord Shiva. The ritual was conducted under the theme of “Sarvajan Sukhay, Sarvajan Hitay”.

Devotees offered 108 grains of rice each and prayed for peace, prosperity and progress in Maheshwar.

Council President Alka Gajraj Yadav, social worker Gajraj Yadav, CMO Priyank Pandya, BJP mandal president Vikram Patel, councillors and senior citizens attended the event.