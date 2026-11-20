Maheshwar Fort Needs Urgent Repairs, Says Yashwantrao Holkar As Over 20,000 Attend Social Kumbh In MP | FP photo

Maheshwar (Madhya Pradesh): More than 20,000 community members participated in the second Social Kumbh organised by the Akhil Bhartiya Gadaria Mahasabha in Maheshwar on Thursday to mark the 302nd birth anniversary of Lokmata Devi Ahilyabai Holkar.

The event took place at the ground opposite Budhigin Gaushala in the presence of Mahayogi Avdhoot Dadaguruji Bhagwan and representatives of various communities.

Chief guest Yuvraj Yashwantrao Holkar, president of Khagsi Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Trust, urged community members, particularly youth, to prioritise education, social unity and development.

Highlighting the deteriorating condition of Maheshwar Fort, Holkar stressed the need for conservation and repairs. He said he had discussed the matter with the Chief Minister and requested necessary action. He emphasised that preserving the historic fort was equally important as the Ahilya Lok project.

Kasrawad MLA Sachin Yadav announced the construction of a dharamshala in Kasrawad. He described Ahilyabai Holkar's life as an example of service, justice and good governance.

Akhil Bhartiya Gadaria Mahasabha national president Moti Shripal encouraged young people to pursue education and strengthen social organisation.

National organisation general secretary Rajesh Shripal, state president Santosh Pal, social worker Narmada Prasad Dhangar and programme coordinator Ganesh Patel attended the gathering.

Rajesh Shripal and district panchayat member Jitendra Patel conducted the programme.

Participants emphasised social harmony, self-reliance and preserving historical heritage.

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