Maheshwar Engineer Caught Taking ₹4,000 Bribe | FP photo

Maheshwar (Madhya Pradesh): Lokayukta Police, Indore unit, on Friday caught a contractual sub-engineer posted at Maheshwar Janpad Panchayat allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 4,000.

The Lokayukta team arrested the accused, Manoj Sawale, during a trap laid following a complaint filed by a village panchayat secretary.

According to officials, complainant Magan Singh Makwane, secretary of Badwel Gram Panchayat and in-charge of Kankariya Gram Panchayat, alleged that Sawale demanded Rs 9,000 for evaluating development works, including a well grill and a CC drain project, and for issuing a completion certificate.

Makwane informed Lokayukta authorities that Sawale had already received Rs 4,000 through an online transfer on May 14 and was pressuring him to pay the remaining amount. After verifying the complaint, the Lokayukta team organised a trap.

On Friday afternoon, Makwane visited the engineer’s office with Rs 4,000. Sawale allegedly instructed him to place the cash in a drawer of his office table.

As soon as the money was placed there, the Lokayukta team entered the office and recovered the amount.

Police registered a case against Sawale under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018. Further investigation is underway.