Mahashivratri: Devotees throng Lord Mahakal Temple, stampede like situation reported

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A large number of devotees reached Mahakal Temple on the occasion of mahashivratri in Ujjain in the wee hours of Tuesday.
According to reports, as soon as the doors of the temple opened at 3 am, the devotees flock together in the temple and stampede-like situations are reported. The metal detectors and a few barricades also collapsed.
Published on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 08:22 AM IST
