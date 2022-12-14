Maharashtra: Tractor-trolley with MP labourers overturns in Pandharpur, 5 dead

Representative Image |

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): At least 5 persons were killed and several injured when a tractor-trolley carrying labourers and their families overturned in Maharashtra's Pandharpur on Tuesday night.

The people killed in an accident belong to Kolki village of Sendhwa in Madhya Pradesh.

According to the Sarpanch representative of Kolki village, Atal Bihari, three women and two children died in an accident.

The names of the deceased are Ramta, Priya, Sunita, Arvind, and Surka.

He said that about 50 to 60 laborers from the village had gone to Pandharpur in Maharashtra and Karnataka for sugarcane harvesting.

While returning to their residence, the tractor-trolley overturned after losing control.

Demand for compensation and to bring dead bodies to the village

Atal Bihari has demanded the Madhya Pradesh government to provide compensation to the dead and bring the bodies back to the village.

As soon as the information about the incident was received, a pall of gloom descended on the village as neighbours and the deceased's relatives mourned their deaths.