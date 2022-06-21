Maharashtra police reach in Sendhwa to investigate Moosewala’s murder case

Police along with the accused |

Sendhwa/Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Sendhwa town of Barwani district has surfaced into a limelight after Ahmednagar crime branch team brought two-arm peddlers Rahul Singh and Abhay Singh Sikhligar to the town for investigation into Siddhu Moosewala’s murder case.

A team of 15 members led by SDOP Sandeep Mitke of Shrirampur tehsil in Ahmednagar district, Maharashtra reached Sendhwa town on Monday afternoon and visited rural areas to gather information in connection with the case.

Shrirampur Police in Ahmednagar district had arrested three accused with illegal weapons a few days ago.

SDOP Mitke refused to divulge anything, whereas the local police also denied to have any information in this regard.

Nevertheless, it is said that the shooter involved in Moosewala’s murder were buying weapons from Sendhwa and Manawar villages.

Sharpshooter Santosh Jadhav and his gang members have been arrested by the Pune Police of Maharashtra. 13 pistols were confiscated from them. Santosh is feared to be involved in the Singer Moosewala’s murder case.

Earlier, he was on police remand till June 20. His remand has been extended till June 27.

Sendhwa police station in charge Rajesh Yadav says that only Maharashtra Police will be able to tell anything about the matter as they don’t have any information related to the case.

According to sources, pistols which were used in the assassination were purchased from Barwani. Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead on May 29 in Mansa district of Punjab.

Barwani came into the news after Pune Rural Police recovered 13 country-made pistols from the associates of Santosh Jadhav (23), who is named as a suspect in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case.

Police said that members of Jadhav’s gang from Pune went to Sendhwa town of Barwani district on June 3 and procured these firearms from people known to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which was suspected to have masterminded Moosewala’s murder. The names of Jadhav and Kamble had cropped up in the Moosewala murder case investigation by Punjab police.

Meanwhile, Barwani Superintendent of Police, Deepak Kumar Shukla said that till now they did not have any information regarding this matter. If someone contacts them or a team comes, they would work closely with them and go to the bottom of the whole matter. They would also take necessary action if required, Shukla added.

