Maharashtra Couple Adopt Five-Month-Old Girl At Kilkari Shishu Graha In Khandwa | FP photo

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): A family from Maharashtra formally adopted a five-month-old girl during an emotional adoption ceremony at Kilkari Shishu Graha in Khandwa on Thursday.

The Sahaj Samagam Foundation, which operates the specialised adoption agency, organised the event in accordance with legal procedures laid down by the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA).

The ceremony included traditional rituals, a baby shower and puja, during which the adoptive parents welcomed the child into their family. The emotional moment moved many present at the programme.

The adoptive father belongs to a prominent Brahmin family from a metropolitan city in Maharashtra and runs an advertising company. The couple pledged to provide the child with quality education, security and a caring family environment.

Former Khandwa Mayor Ubeja attended the programme as the chief guest. Several social workers and prominent citizens, including Nishit Jain, Pratap Rao Kadam, Vivek Jain, Dr Rathore, Pinky Rathore and Shailendra Khandelwal, also participated and blessed the child.

Organisation director Deepmala Vidhani said the foundation has legally placed more than 50 children with families across the country. She added that the organisation regularly monitors the children’s welfare.