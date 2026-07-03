Mahabalipuram-Inspired Design Shapes Indore's New Datt Temple | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The newly renovated Shri Datt Mandir near Annapurna is drawing devotees not only for its consecration but also for its distinctive architecture and sustainable construction.

Designed by architect Kritika Mujumdar, the temple draws inspiration from the iconic Mahabalipuram temples and incorporates elements of Chera-style architecture.

Built on 3,200 sq ft of land, the temple was initially not part of the renovation plan. According to Mujumdar, only the ashram's cabins were to be renovated, but the project was later expanded to include the temple.

The complex has been built using renewable steel and finished in natural earthen tones, reflecting a blend of traditional aesthetics and environmentally conscious design. The construction materials are waterproof and recyclable.

A Dhyan Kendra with clay-walled earthen structures is also being developed to provide a serene meditation space for visitors, while the cowshed is being expanded.

Construction began in 2024 with an estimated budget of Rs 3 crore. The project has been funded entirely through donations received from devotees and the Keshwanand Saraswati Ashram Trust.

The temple's main attraction is the idol of Lord Dattatreya, carved from Pashan stone by artist Satish Deo.

The sculpture took nearly four months to complete and was created using scriptural descriptions along with the sculptor's imagination, giving the temple a distinctive spiritual and artistic identity.