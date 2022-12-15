Madhya Prdaesh: Lakshmi weds Narayan in unique Vedic ceremony in Khargone

Representative Image

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Lakshmi weds Narayan. At first it sounds normal like any other Indian wedding, but wait this is not a wedding where two persons are tying the nuptial knot, but a wedding of a bull calf & heifer that took place with much fanfare.

The programme was held in Prem Nagar village of Khargone district on Wednesday and the families participated in the ritual and performed the entire marriage considering the bull calf and heifer as their own son and daughter.

According to the Sanatan tradition, all rituals of marriage were done such as Haldi, Tel, Kanyadan, and Phere. People from four nearby villages became guests in this marriage ceremony.

The bride, Lakshmi grew up as a daughter of Mukesh Diwale, and the groom, Narayan, grew up as a son of Jyoti Limaye. The groom's procession was taken out from the Limaye family with much fanfare.

Narayan's wedding procession was taken out swinging to the tune of DJ. In Narayan's wedding procession, the baaratis danced enthusiastically to DJ, Dhol, and Tashe. Women, men, and children were all seen swinging with joy in the procession. The procession reached Mukesh Diwale's house. The male calf and the female calf were dressed like the bride and the groom. Later, the bride and groom were taken to the mandap where Pandit Radheshyam Sharma solemnised the marriage with Vedic chanting. After this, Mukesh happily bid farewell to his daughter Lakshmi.

Reception held for villagers

Jyoti Limaye said that being a widow she lives on her husband’s pension. She has a daughter who got married. After which she considered Narayan as her son. She added that she invested all the accumulated capital in the wedding.

On the other hand, Diwale said that 15 years have passed since his marriage, and he does not have any children, so he considers Lakshmi as his daughter.

Both families gave a reception to the villagers and relatives. Two lakh rupees each have been spent by both families on the wedding.

