Madhya Praesh: Woman on way to Kubereshwar Dham dies in road accident

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): One 42-year-old woman from Dhule district of Maharashtra died in a road accident that took place near Khatamba village in Dewas district on Wednesday, late at night, police said.

According to information, the deceased was identified as Sunandabai, wife of Ravindra, a native of Sindhkheda village in Dhule district, who was moving towards Kubreshwar Dham in Sehore district.

Devotees who were along with her informed that while going to Sehore, they decided to take a break and had dinner at a dhaba on the other side of a road near Khatamba village.

Meanwhile, a speeding Scorpio car hit her resulting death of Sunandabai on the spot while another woman Mangla, wife of Abhimal from the same village sustained minor injuries.

It is being said that the family was going from Maharashtra to participate in the Rudraksha festival at Kubereshwar Dham in Sehore. The police registered a case in the matter and began the search for the car.

