Madhya Pradesh: Ratlam administration razes Mission Hospital building built over land worth Rs 40 crores

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Ratlam administration team on Thursday demolished a building of Mission Hospital built over 16,000 square metres of land in the Mission Compound.

During the action, heavy police force were also deployed since the building was in the middle of the city. This land is said to be worth more than Rs 40 crore.

Previously, in October of last year, the administration attempted to demolish the closed hospital building, but the people of the Christian community protested by expressing their authority over the property.

A team of administration led by sub-divisional magistrate (urban) Sanjeev Pandey and SDM (rural) Trilochan Jain, and others rushed to the site early on Tuesday at 6 am. Three Poclain machines and other heavy machines were pressed into duty along with a large force of labourers.

Initially, people were surprised to see a large force of heavy machines and labourers at the compound.

As soon as they knew about the drive, they came out and shifted the children admitted to the hospital to other places.

Hospital was built in the Mission Compound

During the drive, it was found that apart from the closed Christian hospital, there are some residential buildings as well. The administration says that this government land is registered on Khasra No 87 and it was encroached upon years ago, which is why this action was taken.

It was told that years ago a case related to the death of a newborn child came to light in the hospital built here, after which there was opposition to this hospital and gradually it came to the verge of closure and later was closed.

Christian community had claimed ownership

In October 2022, the administration decided to take action, but at that time the people of the Christian community staged a protest and claimed their ownership of the land. They even approached the court, due to which the action could not be carried out.

Meanwhile, the court rejected their appeal, after which administrative action was taken and the entire structure was razed.

While removing the construction, there was a dispute between the Mission Compound Committee and the Christian community, but the police intervened in the matter.