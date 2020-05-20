Madhya Pradsh: Real Estate Regulatory Authority hearings to start from June 1

The Madhya Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) is going to resume the hearing cases related to real estate projects from June 1.

In the wake of Corona pandemic RERA has initiated these measures to follow the safety protocol. Thus, the hearing of the cases outside Bhopal will be done via video conferencing. According to official information the hearing of the case of Indore division will be held on Thursday and Friday in the afternoon via video conferencing. However, the parties of the city can use the facility of RERA Indore office as well.

In all 2612 projects and 677 agents have been registered with RERA so far. Testing of online applications received during the lockdown period is in progress. Of the 4300 complaints received so far, 3200 have been resolved.

The RERA Authority is a constitutional body formed under the RERA Act to control and encourage the real estate sector.