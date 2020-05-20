Madhya Pradesh: DHE's world Bank project of alumni tracking takes beating, courtesy negligent colleges

An ambitious-scheme of Department of Higher Education (DHE), which was launched as part of a World Bank project on higher education, to track passed out graduate and post-graduate students takes a beating as nearly 75 per cent of government colleges identified for the project did not take interest in it.

This fact came to fore when Department of Higher Education (DHE) on Tuesday wrote a letter seeking data of alumni from deviant colleges.

On the lines of international standards varsities like Oxford University and Cambridge University, DHE had come up with a scheme of tracking the passed out graduate and post-graduate students through Whatsapp, Email, Phone, etc.

The move was aimed at knowing whether they are proving worthy to the degree; are doing their jobs well, require any help etc.

World Bank through Madhya Pradesh Higher Education Quality Improvement Project had been pumping in funds for the task. In the first phase, as many as 200 government colleges were selected for the project.

In the letter on Tuesday, DHE stated that the merely 52 out of 200 government colleges provide data of passed out under-graduate and post-graduate. It stated that the deadline was March 15 but 148 colleges did not do the needful.

The DHE asked the deviant colleges to provide the data to DHE by May 27 at any cost.

“This is the final opportunity given to the deviant colleges,” said Indore division additional director (higher education) Suresh Silawat.

Annual report sought

DHE has asked colleges selected under World Bank Project to upload their annual reports on its official website. “The problem of uploading the annual report in the past has been fixed, so all the 200 selected colleges are requested to take the trouble of uploading their college's annual report 2018-19 on the said website by May 27,” a letter by DHE said.