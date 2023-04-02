Madhya Pradsh: Man, accomplice held for murder of live-in partner in Badnawar

Representative Image

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): A man and his accomplice was booked on Tuesday for strangulating his 26-year-old live-in partner to death in Badnawar town under Dhar district on March 25. As per reports, the deceased woman Ritu Mukati (26), a resident of Mathur colony, was brought to the civil hospital in suspicious condition where she was declared brought dead. Post-mortem was conducted and the body was handed over to her kin. Suspicious death of the girl triggered a lot of anger among locals. A large number of people had gathered outside the hospital demanding a fair investigation into the incident and forced the police to launch a detailed investigation under SDOP Sher Singh Bhuriya.

It came to the fore that the woman was living with another man named Kapil in a live- relationship (from different caste) after giving divorce to her husband Mahavir.The relationship was abusive and the partner refused to share property with the deceased. The two often had fights and in a fit of rage, Kapil strangled Ritu to death, following a spat over property. The accused along with the accomplice Sanjay planned it to look like accident and disfigured the body.

On the other hand, the autopsy report confirmed strangulation as the cause of death. A case has been registered against the duo. Further probe is underway. The police has launched a manhunt to nab the accused at the earliest.