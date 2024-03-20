Madhya Pradseh: Biodiesel Smuggling Busted, Goods Worth Rs 42.75L Seized | FP Photo

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, SP Puneet Gehlod directed police stations across the district to combat the illegal smuggling of biodiesel and other valuable substances. In response, a joint team from Sendhwa rural police station, SDM Sendhwa and supply and revenue officers conducted a thorough check near Bijasan Ghat. During the inspection, they discovered a tanker and Eicher truck in suspicious condition, loaded with illegal biodiesel valued at approximately Rs 32,500 per litre.

The total haul amounted to Rs 42.75 lakh, besides the vehicle and a biodiesel dispensing machine with 700 litres capacity. The authorities promptly seized the vehicle, valuing Rs 55 lakh and parked it at Sendhwa rural police station. Despite previous crackdowns, illegal biodiesel trade persists in the region, allegedly involving influential figures. The successful operation was attributed to the concerted efforts of inspector Dilip Kumar, ASI Dhaneshwar Patil and officers Abhishek Yadav, Rohit Patidar, and Manohar.

Madhya Pradesh: Farmers Endangered By Careless Electric Wiring In Sitamau

Sitamau (Madhya Pradesh): The farmers in Sitamau tehsil face imminent danger as electric wires dangle dangerously low across their fields. In Surjani village, farmers' plight epitomises the grave risk posed by these hazardous wires, which obstruct farming activities and jeopardise safety. Despite repeated appeals to electricity department officials, the situation remains dire due to the apathetic response of authorities.

The perilous condition stems from substandard installation practices, where contractors opt for inferior materials like cement. Consequently, power lines sag precariously under the strain of premature rains, impeding agricultural tasks and heightening the risk of accidents. With wires hanging at a mere five to six feet, farmers struggle to carry out essential duties, facing constant peril in their fields.

Despite the media attention, authorities have failed to address the issue promptly, leaving farmers vulnerable to potential disasters. It was alleged that the negligence exhibited by the electricity department officials underscores a blatant disregard for the well-being of Sitamau's farming community. Urgent action is imperative to rectify this hazardous situation and ensure the safety and livelihoods of the farmers.