Madhya Pradesh's West Discom To Participate In NABL Conference In New Delhi

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company is set to participate in the prestigious All India NABL (National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories) Conference, scheduled for November 4 in New Delhi. This event will gather NABL-accredited companies and departments across India to discuss advancements in electricity services, compliance standards, and state-of-the-art testing.

Three representatives from West Discom will be attending the conference: NABL CEO RK Negi, executive engineer Somnath Markam, and quality manager Ajit Kumar Lal. Deputy director of NABL, Rahul Jain, formally invited the company to the conference, underscoring the West Discom's standing in the national energy sector. This gathering aims to honor NABL-certified companies and departments and provide a platform for experienced professionals to guide newcomers.

During the event, West Discom will showcase its NABL-certified meter testing laboratory at Pologround in Indore, as well as its cable, conductor, and transformer testing lab located in Shankarpur, Ujjain. The in-house availability of these NABL-certified facilities aligns with the vision of a self-reliant India, enabling efficient, localized testing of essential electrical materials.

West Discom managing director Rajni Singh and chief general manager Prakash Singh Chauhan commended the invitation emphasizing the importance of this recognition and the dedication of the laboratory personnel. The NABL Conference represents a milestone for the company, enhancing its role in shaping the future of quality and compliance in India’s electricity distribution sector.