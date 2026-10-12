Madhya Pradesh's Power Infrastructure Push Slows As Transformer And Insulator Shortages Stretch Delivery Timelines To 18–24 Months | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh's power transmission expansion programme is facing supply constraints as shortages of high-voltage insulators and power transformers delay the availability of critical equipment, with delivery timelines for some items stretching to as long as 24 months.

Manufacturers are grappling with raw material shortages, limited production capacity and rising input costs, affecting the timely supply of equipment required for the development and strengthening of extra high voltage (EHV) transmission networks across the state.

Industry sources said delivery timelines for certain specialised insulators have increased from 12-15 months to around 18-20 months. The supply period for large EHV power transformers, which earlier ranged from eight to 12 months, has extended to 18-24 months.

The delays have emerged as a concern for transmission infrastructure projects, where equipment availability is critical to the timely commissioning of substations and strengthening of the power transmission network.

Raw material constraints hit insulator supplies

Insulator manufacturers are facing difficulties in procuring raw materials required for porcelain insulators. Gas supply constraints, linked to disruptions in global energy supplies, have also affected production at some manufacturing units.

Transmission projects require thousands of insulator strings of different voltage ratings. However, limited manufacturing capacity and dependence on imports for certain specialised products have added to the pressure on supplies.

Manufacturers are also shifting towards polymer and composite insulators, particularly for installations in dusty and polluted environments. However, production capacity in some specialised categories remains limited, further affecting equipment availability.

Transformer makers face component shortages

The supply constraints have also affected manufacturers of EHV transformers, auto-transformers and interconnecting transformers used at 400 kV, 220 kV and 132 kV substations.

Critical inputs such as cold-rolled grain-oriented (CRGO) electrical steel, copper conductors, insulation materials, high-voltage bushings and on-load tap changers (OLTCs) are facing high demand and limited availability in certain categories. The shortages have disrupted manufacturing schedules and extended delivery periods.

Rising prices of copper, electrical steel, aluminium, structural steel and specialised insulating materials have added to production costs, putting further pressure on equipment manufacturers.

Demand outpaces manufacturing capacity

Industry sources said the widening gap between equipment demand and manufacturing capacity has become a major concern, particularly for specialised high-voltage equipment that cannot be procured quickly from alternative suppliers.

They stressed the need to expand domestic manufacturing capacity, ensure a reliable supply of critical raw materials and components, and reduce dependence on imports for specialised equipment.

MP Transco managing director Sunil Tiwari said most power transmission equipment was manufactured domestically, but the sector was facing shortages because of the rapid pace of infrastructure development across the country.

“The majority of power transmission equipment is manufactured domestically. However, the power sector is facing a shortage of such equipment, not because production has declined, but because the rapid pace of power infrastructure development across the country has widened the gap between demand and supply,” Tiwari said.