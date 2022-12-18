e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: Yuva Utsav concludes with prize distribution

Raja Man Singh Tomar Music and Arts College Gwalior won the first position in the rally.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, December 18, 2022, 11:41 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Three-day inter university state level ‘Yuva Utsav’ concluded at Barkatullah University on Sunday. Mayor Malti Rai was the chief guest at the prize distribution ceremony. Govindpura MLA, Krishna Gaur was also present on the occasion. On the concluding day, ‘Rangoli’ and ‘Skit’ play contests were organised . Ten teams participated in the Rangoli competition, the subject of which was Deepotsava subject. In a satirical skit, the students shed light on problems that emerged due to corona-induced lockdown.

The programme was chaired by Vice Chancellor of Barkatullah University, Professor SK Jain. Meanwhile, Raja Man Singh Tomar Music and Arts College Gwalior won the first position in the rally. Barkatullah University bagged first prize in mime acting. Devi Ahilya University Indore clinched first position in quiz and also in solo singing (classical). In the Rangoli competition, Maharaja Chhatrasal Bundelkhand University Chhattarpur stood first position.   

