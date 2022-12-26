e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: Youths urged to give inputs for youth policy in Mhow

A national youth policy awareness rally was organised by the students on this occasion and they were told that this policy gives you an opportunity to create your own policy which is applicable to the college

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, December 26, 2022, 09:52 PM IST
Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Youths should make the youth policy programme was implemented under the chairmanship of principal Dr Vinod Khatri in Government College Pithampur under the Madhya Pradesh Youth Policy programme. A national youth policy awareness rally was organised by the students on this occasion and they were told that this policy gives you an opportunity to create your own policy which is applicable to the college.

They were urged to help the state and the nation in development. Youth cell in-charge Professor Arvind Sakwar told the students that in this policy the students can put their ideas and suggestions in the suggestion box and these would be taken into account while designing the curriculum, lesson plan, college, discipline, etc. The programme was conducted by professor Arvind Sakwar.

