Madhya Pradesh: Three run over by dumper, two die, one hospitalised in Mhow

Representative Image

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Two people were killed and a woman was injured when a recklessly driven dumper hit two two-wheelers. The accident took place at 1 pm in Rawad village on the Betma-Depalpur road.

According to the information received from the police, Hariram Patel, who lives in Manmani Colony of Pithampur, along with his family members and the landlord had gone to visit the Chovis Avatar Temple at Depalpur on Sunday. After visiting the temple, he himself, his mother-in-law Bhagwantibai and girl Purva Patel were on their way back home on one vehicle and his wife Jyoti Patel, boy Harsh Patel and landlord Manohar Panwar on the other vehicle.

While passing through village Ravad, two-wheeler MP 09X K 0634 was hit by the dumper MP 09X 5232 at the rear. Manohar, Harsh and Jyoti, who were on a two-wheeler, fell on the road and were run over by the dumper. Harsh son of Hariram Patel age 17 years resident of Manmani Colony Pithampur and landlord Manohar Panwar age 52 years died in the accident and Jyoti Patel age 40 years was injured and has been taken to Indore for treatment. The dumper also collided with the two-wheeler MP 09V X 9307 too. The dumper driver fled from the spot after the incident.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Veer Baal Diwas observed at Dr BR Ambedkar University of Social Sciences in Mhow