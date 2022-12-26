Madhya Pradesh: Veer Baal Diwas observed at Dr BR Ambedkar University of Social Sciences in Mhow

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): "Veer Baal Diwas", the day to remember the supreme sacrifice of the very young sons of Guru Govind Singh was observed at Dr BR Ambedkar University of Social Sciences (BRAUSS), Mhow on Monday.

Officiating VC Prof DK Verma presided over the programme while Dr Sunil Goyal, dean was the special guest. Dr Shailendra Mani Tripathi delivered the opening address, in which he said that Jorawar Singh (9) and Fateh Singh (5), both sons of Sikhism's 10th Guru Govind Sing were killed by Aurangzeb making a wall over them just because they were not ready to change their religion.

Recognising that sacrifice, the government has declared 26 December as Veer Baal Diwas. Following this, the faculty members and students presented their views on the topic.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Goyal said that most people do were not knowing the history and sacrifices of those young sons of Guru Govind Singh.

Prof Verma said, "We must learn from our history as history shows us the path for our future. Despite their young age, it was realised that they were not ordinary children as they had been trained for warfare and were so capable that they could not only fight a battle but also sit on the throne".

After the programme, a rally on "Yuva Niti" of MP government was taken out from the Faculty Building across the campus, in which the rally participants were chanting slogans in support of youth policy.