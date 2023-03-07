Madhya Pradesh: Youth murders friend over love triangle at Bhagoria Haat in Udaynagar

Representative Image

Udaynagar (Madhya Pradesh): The accused identified as Deepak Singh, (20), got angry at seeing his love interest accompanying the victim. In a fit of rage, he stabbed Ritesh several times with a sharp-edged weapon, leading to his death and fled from the spot.

Preliminary investigations revealed that there was a dispute between the two men over a girl. The accused has been arrested and produced before the Bagli court from where he was sent to Jail.

Police said the matter is being investigated and they are probing into what exactly happened between the two friends that resulted in the murder. SHO Bhagwan Singh Bira and sub-inspector Ikka Uik undertook further probe.