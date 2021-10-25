Madhya Pradesh: Youth held with brown sugar worth Rs 2 lakh

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth was arrested with brown sugar worth Rs 2 lakh in Khajrana area late on Saturday. The accused is being questioned about the person who provided the drugs to him.

According to Khajrana police station staff, information was received that a youth was seen at a ground near Star Square with drugs and he was waiting for someone to supply the drugs. After the information, the police reached there and arrested the accused named Anshul Bundela, a resident of Solanki Nagar area. Police recovered 10 grams of brown sugar worth Rs 2 lakh from him.

The accused didn’t reveal the name of the person who gave the drugs to him. The police have registered a case under section 8/21 of the NDPS Act. Information about other people indulged in the crime or buyers is being gathered by the police.

Published on: Monday, October 25, 2021, 12:17 AM IST