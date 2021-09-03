Madhya Pradesh: Youth from Haryana reunited with family

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police played good Samaritan for a missing youth from Haryana and reunited him with his family on Thursday. The youth is differently-abled (Divyang) and he reached the city from Rewari in Haryana in a train a couple of days ago and was roaming in the streets in Rajendra Nagar area. His family members thanked Indore police for their excellent job.

The residents of Vijay Palace Colony in Rajendra Nagar had seen the youth roaming in the area and informed the police a couple of days ago. The police took the boy to the police station and asked about his parents but the youth could not give any information. He could reveal his name and his sister’s name. He had written a six-digit number on a piece of paper. The number was the PIN of Rewari district. Later, police informed Rewari police about the youth. With the help of Haryana police, the police searched his parents. His parents reached the city on Thursday and the police handed the boy to them after verification.

Family members told the police that his father is a street vendor who sits outside the Rewari railway station so the boy had possibly boarded a train and he reached the city. His family members were searching for him in the area and at their relatives’ place there.

Missing girl recovered from Dewas

A minor girl, who was missing from her place, was recovered from Dewas on Thursday. Pardeshipura police station in charge Ashok Patidar said that the girl went missing on August 30. A missing person's case was registered following her family's complaint. Police received information that the girl was seen in Chamunda Mata Temple in Dewas. Police reached Dewas and recovered the girl from the temple with the help of Dewas police. She was safely handed over to her family members. The girl allegedly informed the police that she had an argument with one of her family members after which she left the house.

