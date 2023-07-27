Madhya Pradesh: Youth Attacked At Petrol Pump In Ujjain

Representative image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A youth was attacked with knife following a dispute at Baghel petrol pump at Nanakheda intersection. The incident was recorded in the CCTV installed at the pump. The police have registered a case and are looking for the accused. According to the Nanakheda police, Lokesh Batham of Panwasa, had gone to the petrol pump at around 11 pm on Tuesday. During this, two youths waiting on a bike behind Lokesh asked him to remove the vehicle soon.

This led to an argument following which two other companions of the youths reached the spot. Later, a youth attacked Lokesh with a knife and the four youths fled.

