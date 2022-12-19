e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Youth arrested with stolen bike

Madhya Pradesh: Youth arrested with stolen bike

He had stolen bike from Ujjain and was trying to sell it in the city

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, December 19, 2022, 09:24 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image |
Follow us on

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): City crime branch arrested a youth with a stolen bike, an officer said on Sunday. A bike stolen from Ujjain was recovered from the accused and he is being questioned for similar crimes.

According to a crime branch officer, information was received that a youth was looking for a customer for a stolen bike in the city. The crime branch team gathered more information about the accused and arrested him.

The accused was identified as Adarsh Namdev, a resident of Chhota Bangarda area of the city. A stolen bike was recovered from him. The accused allegedly confessed to stealing the bike from the Dewas Gate area in Ujjain. The crime branch officers have informed the Ujjain police. The accused is being handed over to the Ujjain police for further investigation.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: 'The street food capital of India never fails to amaze me' says Armaan Malik before...
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: SAPAKS Party will contest elections in 31 wards of Pithampur Municipality

Madhya Pradesh: SAPAKS Party will contest elections in 31 wards of Pithampur Municipality

Madhya Pradesh: Two youths killed, one seriously injured as bike collides with Nilgai in Mhow

Madhya Pradesh: Two youths killed, one seriously injured as bike collides with Nilgai in Mhow

Madhya Pradesh: Cantt Board awarded Excellence Award by Ministry of Defence in Mhow

Madhya Pradesh: Cantt Board awarded Excellence Award by Ministry of Defence in Mhow

Madhya Pradesh: Youth arrested with stolen bike

Madhya Pradesh: Youth arrested with stolen bike

Madhya Pradesh: Man, three family members from Punjab booked for Rs 10 lakh dowry demand

Madhya Pradesh: Man, three family members from Punjab booked for Rs 10 lakh dowry demand