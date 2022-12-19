Madhya Pradesh: Youth arrested with stolen bike

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): City crime branch arrested a youth with a stolen bike, an officer said on Sunday. A bike stolen from Ujjain was recovered from the accused and he is being questioned for similar crimes.

According to a crime branch officer, information was received that a youth was looking for a customer for a stolen bike in the city. The crime branch team gathered more information about the accused and arrested him.

The accused was identified as Adarsh Namdev, a resident of Chhota Bangarda area of the city. A stolen bike was recovered from him. The accused allegedly confessed to stealing the bike from the Dewas Gate area in Ujjain. The crime branch officers have informed the Ujjain police. The accused is being handed over to the Ujjain police for further investigation.