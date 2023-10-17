Madhya Pradesh: Youth Arrested With Rs 46 Lakh In Train

Representative image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A youth from Ujjain has been arrested by Satna police in connection with carrying currency of Rs 46 lakh in a train. It is suspected that this money may be linked to Hawala racket and may be utilised for election work.

According to information, train number 11056 Godan Express, going from Gorakhpur to Mumbai’s Lokmanya Tilak Terminal, reached Satna railway station at around 10.30 pm on October 13. As soon as the train reached there, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) jawans started checking the luggage of the passengers.

Meanwhile, the police noticed a youth who had boarded the AC coach. They caught him and searched him. A ticket from Satna to Mumbai was found from him. On searching his bag, they were surprised to find that it was full of currency notes.

According to Satna RPF police station in-charge Babbal Lal, during this search, Rs 46 lakh cash was found in his bag. During interrogation, the youth revealed his name as Abhishek Prajapati (24), a resident of Ujjain. The accused could not produce the source and purpose of the money.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)