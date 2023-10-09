Madhya Pradesh: Young Army Officer Missing, Case Registered

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Lieutenant Mohit, an young army officer of Infantry School located in Mhow, aged 23 years and a resident of Srinagar village, district Etah, Uttar Pradesh, has gone missing from the campus since Saturday morning.

Mhow Police said that a missing report of Gupta has been registered on the report of Subedar Jarmal Singh of the young officer wing of the Infantry School.

SHO Deepak Rathod of Mhow police station said that Lieutenant Gupta was found missing during the daily PT on Saturday morning. When he did not appear in the PT, information was found out about him as to why he did not attend. After that a search was conducted for him.

But neither the young army officer was found in his room nor many were found in the campus. Sub-inspector (SI) Rathore said that after registering a missing person’s report about Lieutenant Gupta, the police is busy in investigation but till now Gupta's mobile is switched off.

Police said that the stuff was found lying in the military officer's room. Mhow police has also sent information to Gupta's parents living in Srinagar village of Etah, Uttar Pradesh.

But no response has been received from there yet. Police and military officers are also searching for the young lieutenant. Police say that the young military officer's mobile is still switched-off, hence his location is not known.