Madhya Pradesh Yoga Day Round Up

FP Photo

Aanando Yoga Group observes International Yoga Day

Neemuch: Aanando Yoga Group of Neemuch observed International Yoga Day by conducting yoga sessions at Kileshwar Mahadev Complex on Wednesday. Yoga instructor Ravi Rai Dua helped people perform yoga and explain the importance of yoga to them. People from all sections of the city participated in it.

A similar yoga session was organised at Adani Wilmar Soya Plant by Aanando Yoga Group's Ravi Rai Dua. Employees and staff were informed about yoga activities related to staying away from diseases and increasing efficiency. International Yoga Day, celebrated on June 21 every year, is a global event that promotes physical, mental, and spiritual benefits of practising yoga.

Bohra community women organise Yoga Session

FP Photo

Mandsaur: On International Day of Yoga i.e. June 21, a day-long Yoga camp was organised in Mandsaur under the banner of Burhani Guard International and Dashpur Institute of Yoga Education.

Bohra community women enthusiastically performed various yoga postures and asanas, integrating body, mind and thoughts. The asanas practiced in the camp were a boon to the participants.

Women solemnly resolved to make Yoga a part of their daily routine, keeping the body flexible, strong and balanced. Preeti Jain and Sonam Jain of Dashpur Yoga performed yoga in precise alignment and informed about its health benefits including improved flexibility and better concentration power.

The event was presided over by veteran member Munira Ben and conducted by BGI camptain Dr Sherebano Hussain. Khadija Lokhandwala, Jehra Panwala and other members of the group also attended the camp.

Jain Assn holds yoga camp in Government Hospital

FP Photo

Sanawad: A yoga camp was organised by Jain Association at Government Hospital in Sanawad on International Yoga Day. Jain Association president and Lions Club region chairperson Anita Bhagchand Jain said that regular yoga practice was important for physical health and peace of mind. She advised people to make yoga a part of their daily routine.

Jain said that if the body was not healthy then it would affect the mind too. She further said that yoga also gives relief from sadness and anxiety. Hospital in-charge Dr Hansa Patidar said that blood pressure, diabetes and physical weakness could be avoided by yoga and exercise. Dr Hansa Patidar, Uma Patidar, Ekta Malviya, Bharti Parihar, Deepti Tomar, Mangala Bhatanya, Gayatri Solanki, Reena Birla and others were also present.

Yoga Day celebrated at CM Rise School

FP Photo

Badnawar: International Yoga Day was celebrated at Badnawar CM Rise School under chief hospitality of Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion Minister Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon on Wednesday. More than 100 students and teachers performed yoga in the programme. Dattigaon said that yoga was an integral part of life.

He further said that the day aims to raise awareness about the numerous advantages of incorporating yoga into one’s daily life and to encourage people around the world to embrace this ancient practice. Teacher Narendra Chauhan guided the students in performing yoga. BRC DN Gujarati principal Vikram Singh Rathore, vice principal Riyaz Sheikh, Vaidya Rajesh Jain, councillor Jitendra Sharma and others were also present in the programme. The programme was conducted by Pradeep Pandey.

Dhar Public School observes Yoga Day

FP Photo

Dhar: On International Yoga Day, a yoga camp was organised in Dhar Public School. This camp was collectively conducted by teachers and students.

The entire staff and students performed yoga. School director Maharaja Hemendra Singh Pawar explained the importance of yoga to the children and advised them to perform yoga on a daily basis.

Yoga day celebrated at Sendhwa Police Station

FP Photo

Sendhwa: International Yoga Day was celebrated at Sendhwa police station on Wednesday. The staff performed yoga asanas on the instruction of station in-charge Rajesh Yadav. Yadav said that SP Puneet Gehlod has given instructions to all station in-charges of the district and their staff to perform yoga, pranayaam and exercise to stay physically and mentally fit. Surya Namaskar, Sarvangasan, Shirshasan, Halasan and others were performed under the guidance of Yadav.