Madhya Pradesh: Yashvi gets pen from collector for spelling his name correct in Khargone

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): A sixth-grade student, Yashvi Randhawe, was the lucky girl to have received a gift from none other than the district collector for spelling out his name in English. Impressed by her spelling ability , the collector gifted his pen to the girl student. The collector Shivraj Singh Verma who was in Kasrawad village on Sunday, visited the Government Girls Ashram at Bhilgaon village. The collector interacted with the students and also shared tips for better understanding of the subject. Interacting with students, Verma asked questions on mathematics, Sanskrit and English. During the interaction, the collector asked Yashvi to spell his name in English.

The girl not only spelled collector’s name right, but she also answered other English language related questions with confidence. Impressed with her intelligence and confidence, the collector presented his pen to Yashvi as her reward. The collector also gave tips for understanding the tables easily. The students also recited bhajans. After this, collector Verma inspected the Indus Mega Food Processing Unit itself. During this, he inquired about the process of freezing peas and maize and about the labourers working there. Collector also interacted with the labourers. During this, SDM Agrim Kumar, tehsildar Ramesh Sisodia and other officers were present.

