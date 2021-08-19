Madhya Pradesh: Worried over security after Maharaj’s death

Advertisement

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The daughter of Bhaiyyu Maharaj, Kuhu, claimed here on Wednesday that she had been concerned about her security ever since her father died.

“What happened to my father can happen to me, too, so I’ve started taking my security a bit seriously,” she told reporters.

Although she ducked queries on whether she thought that her father was murdered or was forced to commit suicide, Kuhu said, “India’s judiciary will find out why my father committed suicide and under what pressure or for what reason he made that move. If this could happen to him, it can happen to me, too.”

“I’m still very young. I just feel I should remain alert and safe. At present, I live in Pune. I’ve demanded security for myself and am waiting for the procedure.”

She had organised a press conference on Wednesday to make claims that, on the basis of forged signatures, she had been made a member of the board panel of the Satguru Dharmik and Parmarthik Trust. She alleged that some unidentified person had used her Aadhar card and forged her signature to make her a member of the Trust. She said this had happened without her consent and she did not want to be a member of the Trust in such a manner. “I want to be a member of the trust in a legal manner supported by all my correct documents and my correct signature. Before that, I want to find those who have done this and seek justice in this matter.”

