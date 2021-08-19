Madhya Pradesh: Clouds didn’t pour, but temperature down by 6°Celsius in two days

Advertisement

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The appearance of dark clouds for the past two days had raised hopes of a good rainfall but people had to stay disappointed on Wednesday, as they had to settle with only drizzles. However, the overcast weather has pulled down the day temperature by 6 degrees Celsius in the past two days.

The maximum temperature on August 16 had been recorded at 31.7 degrees Celsius, but it dropped to 25.4 degrees Celsius on August 18.

Meanwhile, light rain occurred intermittently throughout the day, confusing residents about whether to put on a raincoat or a sweater, or both.

The city recorded negligible rainfall on Wednesday and the total rainfall till date was 331.3 mm (13 inches).

‘Cyclonic circulation lies over Jharkhand’

‘A cyclonic circulation lies over Jharkhand and its neighbourhood at the lower tropospheric levels. It’s likely to move west-north-westwards during the next 48 hours across north-east Madhya Pradesh. The western end of the South-West Monsoon trough is near to its normal position and the eastern end is south of its normal position. Under the influence of these conditions, enhanced rainfall activity will be witnessed over central and adjoining north peninsular India during the next 2-3 days. Fairly widespread-to-widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Madhya Pradesh from August 18 to 20’

— Regional Meteorological Department officials

Temperatures in the city

The maximum temperature on Wednesday was recorded at 25.4 degrees Celsius (3 degrees Celsius below normal)

The minimum temperature on Wednesday was recorded at 22.7 degrees Celsius (1 degree Celsius above normal)

Humidity levels in city

The humidity level on Wednesday morning was recorded at 92 per cent

The humidity level on Wednesday evening was recorded at 89 per cent

Published on: Thursday,August 19, 2021, 02:11 AM IST