Madhya Pradesh: Eight dengue cases reported in the city in the past two days

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Mosquito menace continues to create trouble for the people as the number of dengue cases is increasing swiftly in the city. As many as eight cases of dengue were reported in the city in the last two days with which the total number of cases has increased to 45, so far.

Meanwhile, even as Indore Municipal Corporation and health department officials claim to be continuing the intensified larvae survey in the city but the increasing number of cases tells a different tale.

LARVAE ELIMINATED: Malaria department officials claimed to have surveyed the area and eliminated larvae from the surrounding areas of the patients who had tested positive. The department has checked over 32,000 houses and 180,000 containers have been checked for larvae since January. Larvae found in 660 containers were eliminated.

‘Four patients hospitalised’

‘Eight new cases of dengue were found over the past two days, that is, five cases on Tuesday and three cases on Wednesday. Out of a total of 45 cases, four patients required hospitalisation and one died from the disease. Four children were also found positive, but they didn’t require hospitalisation and are quite healthy now’

— Dr Daulat Patel, district malaria officer

17 people test C+ in the past 8 days

As many as 17 people were tested Covid positive in the city in the last eight days. Out of 17 cases, two cases were found from Bhawarkuan, Azad Nagar, and Vijay Nagar each while one case was found from Annapurna, MG Road, Lasudia, Vijay Nagar, Heera Nagar, Banganga, and Pardeshipura.

The Health department has been collecting random samples from across the city. Total number of positive cases in the city has reached 1,53,037 with 1391 people succumbing to the deadly pandemic disease.

Published on: Thursday,August 19, 2021, 02:05 AM IST