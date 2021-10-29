Madhya Pradesh: Worried over rising Covid cases, collector warns of another wave

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With the sudden rise in cases of Covid-19 for the last three days, district collector Manish Singh cautioned people for another wave of the pandemic disease.

“Increasing cases of Covid-19 for the last three days is a matter of concern. People must be aware and must follow Covid norms to prevent any new wave of the disease,” Singh said on Thursday while addressing media at Government PC Sethi Hospital.

He said that a surge in cases caused the imposition of lockdowns again in Russia and Israel.

“To avoid such conditions in Indore, people need to take complete vaccination at the earliest. There are over 9 lakh people who have not taken the second dose yet and it may become the reason for worsening the condition,” the collector said.

Meanwhile, Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr BS Saitya said, “Vaccination of over 8-9 lakh people is pending for the second dose and they are not coming to take the doses even after their due date. We are trying to mobilize people and appeal to them to take the dose at the earliest.”

Immunization Officer Dr Tarun Gupta said that they have sent a list to all the centres to call the people who have taken the first dose at the centre to take the second dose as well.

“Staff at vaccination centres will call people to know about their status for the second dose and will update the list as if people have taken the dose in any other district,” Dr Gupta added.

Published on: Friday, October 29, 2021, 02:26 AM IST